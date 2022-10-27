ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 9

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 8 Recap

Entering the week, I had 118 points. There were 12 points on the table in Week 7. As I now have 127 points that means I earned 9 points for correct picks last week.

Here are the games I missed:

Duke beating Miami. No, I did not predict a program-record amount of turnovers, the starting QB getting hurt, and Miami losing to Duke. It was all so clear. IDK how I missed it. LSU beating Ole Miss. A great game from LSU and a clunker from Ole Miss. South Carolina beating Texas A&M. We were right that Miami-aTm was a spiderman pointing at spiderman game. Didn’t know that it was two pretty terrible team looking into the mirror to see themselves reflected. But here we are.

But, even with 3 misses, it was a productive week for ya boy. So like, let’s get into the standings and talk about it!

League Standings

With 9 points last week, I now have a total of 127 points in the league. That’s a decent amount and puts me near the top, still. AND, after a week with no movement, we’re back taking a small step toward the top.

This week, we gained a point on Commissioner Tyler, and now stand just 2 points away from the top spot. That’s 4 points gained on the leader in 4 weeks (2-1-0-1). Not only did we gain a point on the lead, we gained a spot in the standings!!! Hello, tied for 3rd!! Again, a small step is still a step. And we’re gonna keep taking steps back to the top.

Commissioner Tyler is still in sole possession of first place, with Harper’s Bazaar in 2nd, And then it’s myself, Joanie Loves Chachi, and The Playmaker tied for 3rd.

Week 9 Games and Picks

The search for the perfect week continues. Time to eliminate the misses, and continue our march back to the top. And a reminder: we’re picking straight up winners; no spreads. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

We still have teams on byes, but we’re getting back to a full slate; 13 games for a total of 14 points (including the bonus game 2pter). That’s an extra 2 games (and points) from the past couple of weeks. And I intend to take full advantage of those points to catch Commissioner Tyler.

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK (just for clarity since the editorial system attaches links and whatnot to some team names) for each game:

And there you have it. Another week trying to move up in the standings. And another day searching for the perfect week.

Hop in the comments and give your STRAIGHT UP WINNER picks for the week.

Talk soon.

Go Canes