ACC Rooting Guide Week 9

Entering week nine of the college football season, the Miami Hurricanes are 3-4 with a 1-2 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Though a spot in the ACC Conference Championship seems impossible, it is still technically on the table with some help.

The Hurricanes are currently fifth in the Coastal Division standings, but could quickly move up the standings with a winning streak and some key losses. So not only do Miami games mean a lot right now but so do all of the other games across the ACC. So here is who you should root for in each match-up.

Thursday, October 27

The Virginia Tech Hokies have lost three of their four ACC games including one to the Hurricanes. They go on the road to play the NC State Wolfpack.

The Hokies are one of two teams currently behind the Hurricanes in the standings, so they don’t necessarily need to lose to benefit Miami. That being said, having the Coastal Division win some of these games may be nice to make it look less like a dumpster fire. Especially if it doesn’t hurt the Hurricanes in much of anyway since it is extremely unlikely Virginia Tech will get back into the division race.

Saturday, October 29

Notre Dame @ Syracuse; Noon

The Syracuse Orange, a week after losing their first game of the season, host Notre Dame. I don’t think I need to make too much of an argument as to why we should all be rooting for Syracuse in this one. I mean, everyone else is also rooting for the Irish to lose every single game, right?

Boston College @ UConn; Noon

With the worst record in the conference, Boston College goes on the road this week to play UConn. The Eagles have lost their last two games by a combined score of 74-18. Though those two games did come against Clemson and Wake Forest.

This game has little to care about on either side. I don’t think Boston College can look much worse this season, currently at 2-5. So I would like that to continue and have them lose this game to the Huskies.

This is a game that could be tough to root for. A team that is currently ahead of the Hurricanes in the standings takes on a bitter rival that all Miami fans want to lose every week.

As much as Georgia Tech needs to lose at least one ACC game other than against the Hurricanes, I will worry about that a different week. I have no interest in ever rooting for the Florida State Seminoles.

After beginning the season with a four-game winning streak, the Seminoles have lost their last three games, all to ranked opponents. Having them fall to .500 on the season would truly be funny after how confident their fanbase became. Let’s go Yellow Jackets!

Wake Forest @ Louisville; 3:30 p.m.

Two teams from the Atlantic Division battle with Wake Forest traveling to Louisville. At the beginning of the season, this would have been seen as a big game between really good teams.

The Demon Deacons are ranked 10th in the country, losing just one game to Clemson. But the Cardinals have not lived up to what most thought would be a good season with quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Wake Forest is a likable program that is easy to root for. As a good team nationally, they represent the conference well and I like rooting for them over Louisville.

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina; 8 p.m.

Two of the top teams in the division, Pittsburgh travels to North Carolina. This is an extremely important game for Miami. The Tar Heels are 3-0 in the conference and the Hurricanes need them to lose at least two, if not at least three games the rest of the way.

If Miami has any chance of making it to the conference championship, they have to win the rest of the way more than likely. They also need North Carolina to lose a few and this is one of the best options on the schedule.

The Panthers have lost two of their last three, but hopefully they can bounce back against thw North Carolina defense that has really struggled all season.