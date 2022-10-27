Week 9 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Miami and UCF losing big, and UF and FSU coming off of a BYE week last weekend, the standings haven’t shifted. The Florida programs are reeling.

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: UCF Knights 5-2, (2-1) Cincinnati Bearcats

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

UCF (5-2, 2-1) is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to East Carolina as they face the 20th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 CONF) at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. UCF is favored to win and the game will be televised on ESPN @ 3:30pm EST.

Homecoming in The Kingdom



see you Saturday, Knight Nation ✊ pic.twitter.com/fPIHca1z8Q — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 24, 2022

2: Florida State Seminoles 4-2 (2-2) Georgia Tech

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Unranked Florida State (4-3, 2-3 CONF) is on a 3 game losing streak and is hoping to get back in the win column against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 CONF) at Noon this week at TIAA Bank Field. FSU is favored to win.

The CLIMB continues with an afternoon matchup in Doak



: Saturday

⌚️: 12 pm ET

: Tallahassee

: Doak Campbell

: ACC Network

: https://t.co/h0TiUBDhTq

: https://t.co/nVvWd9WJPE #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/zcQIKmBRtd — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 27, 2022

3: Florida Gators 4-3 (1-3) UGA

Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked

Florida (4-3, 1-3 CONF) will face off against the top ranked Florida (4-3, 1-3 CONF) will face off against the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 CONF) in Jacksonville, FL at 3:30pm EST. UF plays the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday (7-0, 4-0 CONF) at 3:30PM ET in Jacksonville. The game is being televised on ESPN and UGA is heavily favored to win this edition of the Worlds Largest Cocktail Party.

Florida-Georgia week is upon us. pic.twitter.com/wHWVHW5J0J — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 24, 2022

4: Miami Hurricanes 3-4 (1-2) vs Virginia

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Miami (3-4, 1-2 CONF) left too much on the field against Duke last week in a game that was marred with mistakes. 8 turnovers is unheard of, and rock bottom seems up for the Canes who look to bounce back against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 CONF) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. Miami is favored to win. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

"You've got to work... You have to overcome things and build things the right way."



Watch episode eight of the Mario Cristobal Show: https://t.co/PKdWFW4KVF pic.twitter.com/jtWOZLEC1n — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 24, 2022

AP Top 25

UCF – Unranked

Florida State – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

Miami – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

AFCA Coaches Poll

UCF – Unranked

Florida State – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

Miami – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.