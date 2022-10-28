Storm Center 10/28/22: Cormani McClain-ia is in full effect!

What’s up, y’all? Happy Friday. And I’m still happy on this Friday after the bombshell news dropped last night that Lakeland CB Cormani McClain, the #2 prospect in the country, committed to the Canes over Alabama and Florida. Just a seismic event for this program that shows that Mario Cristobal has a vision, and recruits are buying into it.
Have a great weekend, and go Canes!
