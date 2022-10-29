Recap: Miami 14, Virginia 12, F/4OT

Whew.

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville Saturday afternoon in four overtimes 14-12. Jake Garcia led the Canes through the air, completing 15 of 31 attempts for 125 yards. Henry Parrish, Jr. led the Canes on the ground with 114 yards on 25 carries. Colbie Young was UM’s leading receiver with 5 catches for 46 yards.

The first half was nothing more than a punt-fest at Scott Stadium, with the teams exchanging punts until an Andres Borregales at the halftime gun gave Miami a 3-0 lead. Miami’s defensive line was absolutely dominant, with Leonard Taylor racking up two tackles for loss and a sack.

The second half saw Virginia put together some threatening drives, but come away with minimal results. A first and goal inside the five led to a field goal, and later the Canes’ defense forced an incomplete pass to thwart another drive on fourth and goal from the one. A 23-yard field goal gave Virginia a 6-3 lead in the fourth quarter after a 10-play 59-yard drive, and Miami was unable to answer on the following drive, which fizzled out near midfield.

Miami’s defense forced a punt, then Garcia and the offense went to work. A strike to Brashard Smith moved the Canes to the edge of field goal range, then some tough Parrish, Jr. running got the Canes closer, including a grinding 4-yard run through a crowd of defenders to keep a drive alive. Lucious Stanley dragged defenders into the red zone. Then Parrish again put his head down and picked up another first down the three yard line. However, an illegal substitution penalty turned third and goal from the 2 into third and goal from the 7, and Miami had to kick another half-ending field goal to force overtime.

Miami could only gain one yard on three plays, but Borregales connected from 41-yards to give Miami a 9-6 lead. Will Bettridge answered with a 41-yarder to keep the game alive. In double overtime, Bettridge’s 41-yard attempt doinked off the upright and went through. A very conservative Miami drive followed, with Parrish’s third down run on third and 9 setting up a 37-yard Borregales answer that sent the game to triple overtime.

In triple overtime, Garcia was picked off in the end zone while trying to force the ball to Young who was double covered. Virginia then false started, and a pass to the corner was broken up beautifully by Tyrique Stevenson.

In the fourth overtime, Armstrong’s pass sailed too high and was caught out of the back of the end zone. Jake Garcia answered with the game-winner, faking a handoff, rolling out, and beating the defense to the pylon for the walk-off winner.

Up next: Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday November 5 at 7:30 pm. Virginia hostso UNC on November 5 at noon.