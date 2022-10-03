Storm Center, October 3rd: Let’s get caught up.

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami and Florida were joined in the netherworld by FSU who dropped out of the top 25 rankings just a week after rejoining after a loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. Oklahoma got embarrassed, again! UGA Struggled again, but won and that opened the door for Mama to regain the #1 spot despite losing their Heisman Candidate QB to injury.

No time to waste, here are the 3 bog things you need to know about the canes:

Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC opener against North Carolina - ....but the line is rapidly falling

As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee before the bye week, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Running Diary of a Miami-free, stress-free day of College Football - So many good games on Saturday!

Tyler Van Dime or Van Done? - We took MTSU’s TV cut (kinda All-22, thanks ACCN and weather issues) and real All-22 from the 2021 Pitt game (thanks fam) to splice together potential issues in technique for Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback.

We’re on to Week 6 (UNC), and as always:

