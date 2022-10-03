Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 13-15.

And for the Miami Hurricanes, who travel to Virginia Tech next weekend, it’s an early start.

Miami at Virginia Tech

October 15

12:30pm

Regional Sports Network (so likely Bally's). — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 3, 2022

With both teams struggling to this point of the season — Miami is 2-2 and Virginia Tech is 2-3 — the early kick makes sense. If you want to be #BoxOfficeBoys and get the primetime game time, you gotta win games. And Miami isn’t doing that at the moment.

As for the rest of the season, kick times and TV coverage will continue to be announced on a weekly basis. So check back every Monday to see what time and TV will have the Canes.

Oh yeah, there’s a caveat that ahead of big games, the ACC can, has, and will put games on an “8 day hold” to make these kick time and TV coverage decisions. Basically, they’ll give themselves more time to see how things play out, then announce the Kick time/TV info on Sunday after the current week’s games are played. This is in an effort to get the best/most watchable games on the biggest stages.

So there you have it: Miami at Virginia Tech. 12:30pm. Regional Sports Network (check your local listings).

See you then.

Go Canes