Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs against rival Florida State Seminoles

As the Miami Hurricanes look to keep the winning ways going following a 14-12 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in 4 overtimes, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium to face off against the rival Florida State Seminoles.

And for just the second time this season, the Canes are underdogs heading into a game. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami +7.5

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

While Miami has struggled to a 4-4 record this season, Florida State is looking like they’re on a path towards being a competitive programs again. Miami has more talent on the roster by recruiting ranking than Florida State, but the Noles’ talent has been much more productive, and impactful, on the field to this point of the 2022 season.

Thoughts? I feel like you will have thoughts. Let’s hear them.

Go Canes

