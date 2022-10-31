Storm Center, October 31st: Let’s get caught up.

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got exposed, again, but this time they were able to pull out a hard fought win in 4OT against conference foe the Virginia Cavaliers. Tennessee continued their red hot winning streak, Florida State got its first win in October, UCF entered the AP top 25 as the only ranked team in the state, and UGA blew out the Florida Gators to keep its hold on the #1 spot.

Enough about all of that, it’s Florida State Hate Week! With no time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

We’re on to Week 10 (FSU), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!