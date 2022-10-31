Storm Center, October 31st: Let’s get caught up.

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!
Miami got exposed, again, but this time they were able to pull out a hard fought win in 4OT against conference foe the Virginia Cavaliers. Tennessee continued their red hot winning streak, Florida State got its first win in October, UCF entered the AP top 25 as the only ranked team in the state, and UGA blew out the Florida Gators to keep its hold on the #1 spot.
Enough about all of that, it’s Florida State Hate Week! With no time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:
Rivalry Week 2022: Miami vs Florida State
All our content leading up to Miami-FSU on Saturday night
It's officially FSU week. pic.twitter.com/bxw6Kx0XAi— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 29, 2022
Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs against rival Florida State Seminoles
How will Miami fare in their 2nd turn as an underdog this season?
O/U just dropped.— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 30, 2022
opened at 53 https://t.co/EVupEJRuda
Miami vs. Virginia: 3 Stars
Three Canes (with a bonus pick) who shined in Charlottesville this afternoon.
Miami vs. Virginia: 3 Stars https://t.co/S9O36ZbwSc pic.twitter.com/Da9L7tpv8J— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 29, 2022
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Virginia Cavaliers edition
Well. That was....certainly......something....
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Virginia Cavaliers edition. Not great, but a win is a win and we move on. #Canes https://t.co/6Zd1QsohGS pic.twitter.com/eBZYMRW8KA— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 29, 2022
We’re on to Week 10 (FSU), and as always:
IT’S GREAT!
TO BE!
A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!
Make it a great day, everybody!
