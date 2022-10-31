 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Center, October 31st: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

By KappaCane
/ new
NCAA Football: Miami at Virginia Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got exposed, again, but this time they were able to pull out a hard fought win in 4OT against conference foe the Virginia Cavaliers. Tennessee continued their red hot winning streak, Florida State got its first win in October, UCF entered the AP top 25 as the only ranked team in the state, and UGA blew out the Florida Gators to keep its hold on the #1 spot.

Enough about all of that, it’s Florida State Hate Week! With no time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

Rivalry Week 2022: Miami vs Florida State

All our content leading up to Miami-FSU on Saturday night

Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs against rival Florida State Seminoles

How will Miami fare in their 2nd turn as an underdog this season?

Miami vs. Virginia: 3 Stars

Three Canes (with a bonus pick) who shined in Charlottesville this afternoon.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Virginia Cavaliers edition

Well. That was....certainly......something....

We’re on to Week 10 (FSU), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

Loading comments...