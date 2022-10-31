Miami Hurricanes at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played November 12th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a matchup against the rival Florida State Seminoles, the following trip to Atlanta to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets takes the Canes off of primetime for a mid-day matinee.

The particulars:

ACC has announced game times and TV for November 12.



Miami at Georgia Tech

3:30pm

Regional Sports Networks (that's Bally's Sports South in Florida) — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 31, 2022

Neither Miami nor Georgia Tech are good, so putting this game in a forgettable spot — after the noon games but before the primetime slate — is totally understandable. Maybe Miami brings the thunder and makes people turn (or find) the channel to see what’s going on. Or maybe Georgia Tech continues to look competent with their interim coach after sending Geoff Collins packing several weeks ago. Or....who knows.

No matter how the game goes, we’ll be here to discuss and dissect the action.

Miami. Georgia Tech. November 12th. 3:30pm.

See you then.

Go Canes