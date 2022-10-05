2022 ProCanes Tracker and Updates: Week Four

The highlight of Week Four came on a trick play for a two-yard touchdown where New York Jet, Braxton Berrios, threw a pass to former BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson, after the Jets faked a run play and tossed it back to Berrios. Berrios, the 2021 AP All-Pro, only played eight snaps on Sunday but made it count as the “do-everything” guy has now recorded a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and kick return touchdown in the NFL. Not bad for a guy for the former sixth round pick who was waived by the New England Patriots his second season in the league.

Berrios is the first ProCane to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL since punter, Pat O’Donnell, threw a 38-yard pass to Benny Cunningham on a fake punt on October 9, 2017. The last ProCanes quaterback to throw a touchdown pass was Vinny Testaverde on December 2, 2007.

Berrios has always has a gritty attitude, and he made sure to hit the griddy after the toss. It should be no surprise to Canes’ fan that he is thriving at any opportunity he gets.

Zach Wilson just caught a touchdown from Braxton Berrios.



And he hit the griddy too!!! pic.twitter.com/WTWbuvmNqu — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) October 2, 2022

Unfortunately, the 2022 ProCane contingent has been bitten by the injury bug. Namely, RB Travis Homer (Seahawks) was just sent to the injured reserve, while LB Denzel Perryman (Raiders) and TE Brevin Jordan (Texans) have seen limited action this season. Quasi-ProCane who transferred his grad season, RB Gus Edwards (Ravens), is set to return from the PUP list after a knee injury.

Other Canes shining in the early portions of the season are TE David Njoku (Browns) who has been one of Jacoby Brissett’s favorite targets. Njoku tallied five receptions for 73 yards in week four and has a 74.2 PFF Grade on the season, which is fourth in the league among all tight ends. Bills defensive end, Greg Rousseau, has also impressed as he has an 82.5 PFF Grade and ranks top ten in pass rush amongst EDGE defenders. Rousseau recorded four tackles in week four.

Highest pass-rush win % headed into Week 4 pic.twitter.com/h0PpGAlgUF — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2022

ProCanes had two other tackling machines in week four as FS Rayshawn Jenkins (Jaguars) had six tackles and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Bears) had five tackles. Seahawks CB, Mike Jackson Sr., has been a ballhawk in the run game and his 79.5 PFF Grade (12th among CBs) on the season reflects that. Giants offensive lineman, Jon Feliciano, has been plagued by injuries in recent years but has played 100% of snaps on the season.

For those keeping track of recent ProCanes, there are only two former Canes from the 2022 class on active rosters/practice squad. DT Jonathan Ford was the lone Hurricane drafted and occupies a spot on the Packers roster, but is still awaiting live action. WR Mike Harley Jr. impressed in training camp and remains on the Browns practice squad, while OT, Jarrid Williams, resides on the Eagles practice squad and is the only other 2022 Cane in the league.