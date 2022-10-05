Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups.

Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.

Miami (2-2, 0-0 CONF) is limping out of a BYE after a humiliating double digit loss to Middle Tennessee, and will face off at home against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 CONF) at 4pm on ESPN2. Miami is favored to win.

Florida (3-2, 0-0 CONF) rebounded last week from their first loss to Tennessee in 5 years as they beat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This week they face off against the Missouri Tigers (2-3, 0-2 CONF) at Noon EST at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPNU and Florida is favored to win.

UCF (3-1, 0-0) will face off against the SMU Mustangs (2-2, 0-0) at home, and Florida Atlantic (2-4, 1-0) has a BYE.

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles 4-1 (2-1)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Florida State is coming off a double digit loss to Wake Forest after entering the weekend undefeated and on a 4 game winning streak. The Seminoles look competitive, but still need to take steps back towards fundamentals before expecting any national prominence this season. FSU will face a series of ranked opponents in NC State (10), and Clemson (5) over the next 2 games. Can Norvell’s Noles return to climbing?

#Grateful for all the #Work invested and to those who helped put together these recap videos, very well done showcasing our players. Hate we did not get the victory Sat night, excited to see this team #Respond and grow from this experience. The #CLIMB continues #NoleFamily https://t.co/4d6mwihoCi — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 4, 2022

2: UCF Knights 3-1, (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

The Knights are coming off a win against Georgia Tech and will face off against the SMU Mustangs (2-2, 0-0) at home tonight after the game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. This is the conference opener for a Knights team that appears to be a vastly different team than the one that beat the University of Florida in a bowl game last season. Gus Malzahn has the Knights believing that the can secure a victory against the Mustangs.

conference szn loading



SMU

⌚️ 7:00PM

FBC Mortgage Stadium

- https://t.co/yyVRdyBvQW pic.twitter.com/8D7KG6OMsZ — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 5, 2022

Consider helping Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

3: Florida Gators 3-2 (0-2)

Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked

Florida rebounded last week from their first loss to Tennessee in 5 years as they beat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This week they face off against the Missouri Tigers (2-3, 0-2 CONF) at Noon EST at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPNU and Florida is favored to win.

4: Miami Hurricanes 2-2 (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

This team has fallen from near top 10 to unranked after consecutive losses. Regardless of the out of conference record, Miami is in the driver’s seat in the ACC’s Coastal division, and is projected by most analysts to win the Coastal and compete against Clemson for the ACC Championship. We’ll find out if they're up to the task this weekend against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 CONF) at 4pm on ESPN2. After a tough loss, a BYE week all Miami can do is post award watch graphics and hope they prepared for the game on Saturday.

Lou Hedley was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the nation's top football scholar-athlete.



: https://t.co/fyT93AwOm1 pic.twitter.com/saa2mJ3okV — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 3, 2022

AP Top 25 (Votes)

Florida State – Unranked (78)

Florida – Unranked (37)

UCF – Unranked (0)

Miami – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

AFCA Coaches Poll (Votes)

Florida State – Unranked (74)

Florida – Unranked (41)

UCF – Unranked (2)

Miami – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.