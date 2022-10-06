How to watch North Carolina vs. Miami in Week 6

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes return home to Hard Rock Stadium, looking to erase the embarrassment of a blowout loss to Middle Tennessee start the ACC season with a win over a team they haven’t beaten in 3 years. That’s right kids, the North Carolina Tar Heels are coming to town. Here are the details for the game:

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC) vs Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 4:00pm Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -4.5, Over/Under 66 // as of 1am Thursday: Miami -3.5, Over/Under 66

To the surprise of many, Miami is favored in this game. Even after the last two performances for the Canes, the glaring issues with Carolina’s defense and.....the fact that the Tar Heels are going on the road(?) have led to the line being what it is.

This is a big game. Miami hasn’t beaten Carolina in the past 3 meetings. This sets the tone for the ACC season. This is Mario Cristobal’s first game following a bye since coming back and taking over the Canes. I could put a bunch more things here, but you get the idea. Massive game, this.

Bye week is over.

Time to get back to work.

See you on Saturday.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.