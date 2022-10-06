ACC Rooting Guide Week 6

A well-timed bye week after back-to-back losses, the Miami Hurricanes control their destiny in the Atlantic Coast Conference, yet to play a conference game.

Week six has 13 of the 14 ACC teams playing including Miami against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are one of just two Coastal Division teams with a win and no losses in-conference.

The most important thing for the Hurricanes at this point is just winning their games. But they could also use some help from other teams in conference games the rest of the way in case of some losses to teams like Clemson.

So which teams should Miami be rooting for in the other six games which include an ACC team in week six?

Saturday, October 8

Louisville @ Virginia; Noon

Virginia has lost both of their ACC games this season while Lousiville has lost all three of theirs. Having Virginia completely out of the division race with another loss would be nice.

They would be unlikely to get back into the division race with a win, but having one team out of the way for the remainder of the season would be good for the Hurricanes.

Each of Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh has a loss to an ACC team so far. The Hokies also have a win over Boston College as well for a 1-1 conference record.

If Virginia Tech were to move to 2-1 in the ACC, that's not ideal. But they have struggled this season and the Panthers seem like more of a long-term threat in the Coastal, even with their upset loss to Georgia Tech.

It would be nice to have Pittsburgh lose another game since their road ahead looks a little easier to traverse and are a better team than the Hokies so far this season.

Duke @ Georgia Tech; 4 p.m.

Maybe one of the biggest surprises in the ACC and all of college football this season has been Duke. They are 4-1 with a win in their only conference game over Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets went on the road as 21.5-point underdogs and upset Pittsburgh last week to improve to 1-1 in conference play. Having Georgia Tech hand a loss to one of the two 1-0 teams would be nice for Miami, especially if the Hurricanes can beat the other 1-0 Coastal team.

Clemson @ Boston College; 7:30 p.m.

In their three ACC games, Boston College has almost given up twice as many points as they’ve scored but does have one win. Hosting a night game in October always has a different feel for the Eagles though.

Rooting against Clemson is a weekly ritual and should stay that way. The one knock against rooting for a Tigers loss is the Hurricanes meeting them late in the season. Miami had the opportunity to beat an unbeaten Clemson team in the second to last week would be amazing.

Army @ Wake Forest; 7:30 p.m.

After Wake Forest beat Florida State last week, giving them their first loss of the season, they host Army. One of the four ranked teams in the ACC, the Demon Deacons look like a pretty good team and are unlikely to lose to a 1-3 military academy.

Florida State @ NC State; 8 p.m.

The Seminoles dropped their first game of the season last week after finally becoming ranked with a 4-0 start to the season. This is the second game in a rough stretch where they play three straight ranked teams and then host Georgia Tech and Miami before traveling to Syracuse (another ranked team).

NC State also lost their first game of the season last week after a 4-0 start. They lost by 10 on the road against Clemson. Watching Florida State go on a long losing streak after gaining so much confidence to begin the season would be hilarious. We are rooting for the funniest outcome, so the Wolfpack is where our loyalty lies for this game.