ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 6

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

Welcome to the ACC/SEC Pick’em League. Follow along as I pick winners and return to my rightful spot as Pick’em Champion!! https://t.co/4ehKtSN1a2 pic.twitter.com/6zS5tftWaQ — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 1, 2022

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 5 Recap

Entering the week, I had 83 points. There were 16 points on the table in Week 5. As I now have 95 points that means I earned 12 points for correct picks last week.

Here are the games I missed:

Wake Forest beating Florida State. I thought this was a hangover/letdown spot for Wake after playing Clemson the week prior. Nope. Clemson beating North Carolina State. I went out on a limb that NC State would find some offensive magic and beat Clemson for a 2nd consecutive year. Wrong wrong wrong. Georgia Tech blowing out Pittsburgh. But I mean, come on. Nobody saw that coming. Boston College beating Louisville. Wooooooooooooof that’s a horrible loss for the Cards. Hot seat szn for Satterfield is in full swing.

League Standings

With 12 points last week, I now have a total of 95 points in the league. That’s a decent amount, and, crazily enough, moved me closer to the top.

I’m now in a tie for 11th, 4 points back of first place. That’s a +2 points move relative to the leader from last week. So it wasn’t a perfect week for ya boy — still haven’t had one this season, btw — but it was positive week nonetheless.

If you’re following the SOTU twitter account, you probably saw this last Thursday. If not, see it now!

ohhhhh baby!!!!!!!!!! commissioner Tyler just gave me some big *BREAKING NEWS*!!!



......which i won't tell you until next week. ;-) https://t.co/dUBCzlXkDa — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 29, 2022

That big breaking news was the fact that Sailor Bob — previously in sole possession of 1st place — didn’t submit his picks, earning the “death penalty” and 0 points for the week! Apparently Sailor Bob was enjoying a vacation to a well-known vacation location and what happened there stayed there....along with his picks, which he forgot to submit. Sorry Bob, hope the vacation was fun!

With Sailor Bob vacating the top spot, and after all the points were tallied, your new leader, also in sole possession of 1st place............is commissioner Tyler! There’s 2 people tied 1 point behind him, 3 people tied 2 points back, and 4 people tied 3 points back of the lead. I’m in the next group, 4 points back.

Week 6 Games and Picks

Even with misses last week, we made moves forward. Let’s eliminate the misses, and keep the progress going. And a reminder: we’re picking straight up winners; no spreads. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

Byes continue as we near the midpoint of the season, so there are fewer games to pick. Just 15 games for a total of 16 points (including the bonus game 2pter). Same as last week.

Picks are here, IN BOLD for each game:

LOUISVILLE at Virginia

at Virginia Virginia Tech at PITTSBURGH

DUKE at Georgia Tech

at Georgia Tech NORTH CAROLINA at Miami

at Miami CLEMSON at Boston College

at Boston College FSU at NORTH CAROLINA STATE

TENNESSEE at LSU

at LSU Arkansas at MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mizzou at FLORIDA

Auburn at GEORGIA

OLE MISS at Vanderbilt

at Vanderbilt South Carolina at KENTUCKY

Texas A&M at ALABAMA

2pt bonus game: TCU at Kansas. Yes, another Kansas game. Kansas games will have as many points in the league as Miami games to this point of the season. Hence the lead photo. Because apparently this is the Kansas pick’em league now. No, I’m not happy about it. But whatever. I was against the bonus game getting DOUBLE THE VALUE of any other game anyways, so just add on more that I don’t like on top of what I already didn’t agree with.

That’s it. There are a couple separator games (UT-LSU, Miami-UNC, YET ANOTHER KANSAS GAME) so we’ll see how things shake out when things settle.

Hop in the comments and give your STRAIGHT UP WINNER picks for the week.

Talk soon.

Go Canes