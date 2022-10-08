GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to bounce back AGAIN from a loss last time out against Middle Tennessee State (no, we’re not gonna talk about it) with a win against the visiting North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After a loss to MTSU, this game has all kinds of significance for the Canes. Miami NEEDS to find a way to win. We’ll see if they can.

Kickoff coming shortly. By now you know the drill; hop in the comments and chat it up!

Go Canes