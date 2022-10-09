Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC road opener at Virginia Tech

As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from yet another loss, this time to North Carolina in the ACC opener, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

And it might surprise you a bit, but for the 5th time out of 6 games, the Canes are the favorites. What’s the line then, you ask:

Miami -8.5

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

I mean, Virginia Tech is bad. Bad bad. And not as talented on the roster as Miami. So, on those levels, Miami being a road favorite makes sense. And, despite losing to North Carolina on Saturday, Miami’s performance was better than anything Virginia Tech has put on the field recently.

But.

I fully understand why, despite the fact that Miami is a more talented team on paper and even with Virginia Tech’s struggles, it would come as a shock that Miami is a near double digit favorite. But that’s where things stand at open this afternoon.

If last week against Carolina was a must win, this week at Virginia Tech is season-defining. The season will be fully over if Miami finds a way to lose this game to one of the worst teams in the conference. Home or road, rain or shine, the Canes must — MUST — win this game. And, if the opening betting line is to be believed, they should.

But Miami’s been favored in two of their three losses to this point of the season, so take that betting line with a grain of salt. Better, a 100lb block of salt. All the salt. Beware.

Thoughts? I feel like you will have thoughts. Let’s hear them.

Go Canes

