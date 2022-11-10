ACC Rooting Guide Week 11

With the Miami Hurricanes out of the race for the ACC Coastal Division title, the only thing the team is playing for now is a trip to a bowl game. The rest of the games in the ACC matter less now, but we can still choose who we want to win each game in the conference.

All 14 teams in the conference are in play during week 11, each game played on Saturday. Who should we all root for in the six other games that include an ACC team?

Saturday, November 12

Virginia Tech @ Duke; Noon

The Virginia Tech Hokies have struggled in their first season under Brent Pry, currently sitting at 2-7. They travel to play at Duke this week, who are 6-3 in their first season under Mike Elko.

Even though it isn’t basketball, it is really difficult to root for the Blue Devils in any way. And with the Hokies struggling, it isn’t difficult to root for a team that is already out of contention for a bowl game. Always root for chaos.

Pittsburgh @ Virginia; Noon

Another struggling ACC team is the Virginia Cavaliers, who must win their final three games to become eligible for a bowl game. They host the Pittsburgh Panthers, who are one win away from a bowl game.

Virginia winning this game would be fun because it then has two different teams playing for something for another week. If the Cavaliers lose, their season doesn’t have much meaning moving forward while Pittsburgh is already bowl-eligible. But if Virginia wins, they will still be fighting for six wins while the Panthers would be doing the same next week.

Louisville @ Clemson; 3:30 p.m.

I will be rooting against Clemson every week. No matter how big a mismatch, I want the Tigers to lose. This week, they host Louisville and I would love an upset. Would it be more fun for Miami to beat an undefeated Tigers team next week? Yes. Do I have high expectations for that? Not at all.

Boston College @ NC State; 3:30 p.m.

The Boston College Eagles are tied with Virginia Tech for the worst overall record in the ACC. This week, they travel to play NC State. The Wolfpack is ranked 16th in the country have one of the best records in the conference at 7-2.

NC State doesn’t have much of a shot at making the ACC Championship game, but they can do a lot for their bowl resume with a few more wins to close out their regular season. I wouldn’t put much thought into this one, so let's root for some chaos and an upset with Boston College.

North Carolina @ Wake Forest; 7:30 p.m.

I don’t think I have to explain to any Miami fan why we should root against North Carolina. Even if they weren’t having as good a season as they are, I still just don’t like them and want them to lose in every sport. They are on the road this week to play a night game at Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons have lost their last two games, so hopefully, they can get back on track with a win over the Tar Heels.

Florida State @ Syracuse; 8 p.m.

The Florida State Seminoles embarrassed the Hurricanes last week. Hopefully, they come back down after a big rivalry game and drop one to Syracuse on the road. Watching the Seminoles lose would at least make me feel a little better this week.