ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 11

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 10 Recap

Entering the week, I had 135 points. There were 17 points on the table in Week 10. As I now have 147 points that means I earned 12 points for correct picks last week. Actually a strong week considering some of the results across the league, and especially in the top 10.

Here are the games I missed:

Notre Dame demolishing Clemson. Tried to tell y’all DJ Uiagalelei isn’t that guy at QB, and he chose this week to prove me right...when I picked them to win. The best performance of the year for Marcus Freeman and ND. Just hate it happened when I picked otherwise. NC State beating Wake Forest. I didn’t think MJ Morris, the true freshman QB, could replicate his performance from Week 9, and that Wake would bounce back from their horror show. Neither of those things was true. Big win for the Wolfpack. LSU beating Alabama. I joked it would be incredible content across the CFB landscape if this result happened. But I still picked Alabama. But the Tide had their 2nd loss pre-Iron Bowl and wooooo BUDDY. I was right about the content being spicy. But I kinda wish I was right about the result. Florida beating Texas A&M. I mean, come on. Who could have predicted that the Aggies would be missing 37 scholarship players due to a massive flu outbreak? The aTm 2 deep was DECIMATED. Just unlucky here but it’s a loss still. Liberty beating Arkansas. I was close to picking Liberty here, but I thought Arkansas would pull through. They did not.

League Standings

With 12 points last week, I now have a total of 147 points in the league. A great number, and near the top of the league.

This week, we gained a point on the leaders. I lapped the entire top 10, and most of the league by correctly picking Georgia Tech to beat Virginia Tech. I thought Jeff Sims was playing (whoops), but I stand on my choice to pick anybody against Virginia Tech. They’re TERRIBLE. And they came thru for me by blowing a lead (which they probably shouldn’t have had) to a true freshman QB and a plucky GT team. And that gained me a point in the standings over everyone in the top group.

I’m a genius.

The new top 3, all in sole possession of their ranking is as follows:

Harper’s Bazaar with 149 points Tyler, the Commissioner with 148 points ME! CAM!!!!! with 147 points

Brent moved up a bit and is in sole possession of 4th place with 146 points. The Playmaker and Layla are joined in 5th place by Chad Cooper, all 3 of them with 145 points.

Week 11 Games and Picks

The search for the perfect week continues. But, in the absence of that, let’s continue to be smart, make good picks, and continue our march back to the top. And a reminder: we’re picking straight up winners; no spreads. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

This is a full week of games. 15 games for a total of 16 points (including the bonus game 2pter).

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK (just for clarity since the editorial system attaches links and whatnot to some team names) for each game:

Virginia Tech at DUKE *

* PITTSBURGH* at Virginia

at Virginia Louisville at CLEMSON *

* Boston College at NC STATE *

* Miami at GEORGIA TECH* — I think Miami has quit on the year, and I don’t think that even as bad as GT is, that Miami can or will win this game. But, for the record, I initially picked Miami and flipped my pick just ahead of the 5pm deadline. I tried to talk myself into Miami here. But I couldn’t do it.

— I think Miami has quit on the year, and I don’t think that even as bad as GT is, that Miami can or will win this game. But, for the record, I initially picked Miami and flipped my pick just ahead of the 5pm deadline. I tried to talk myself into Miami here. But I couldn’t do it. NORTH CAROLINA* at Wake Forest

at Wake Forest FLORIDA STATE * at Syracuse

at Syracuse LSU* at Arkansas

at Arkansas Mizzou at TENNESSEE *

* Vanderbilt at KENTUCKY *

* ALABAMA* at Ole Miss — omg the way the SEC world would BURN if Bama loses THIS game would be seen from galaxies away.

at Ole Miss — omg the way the SEC world would BURN if Bama loses THIS game would be seen from galaxies away. South Carolina at FLORIDA *

* GEORGIA* at Mississippi State

at Mississippi State TEXAS A&M* at Auburn — please, no more Montezuma’s Revenge or whatever, aTm

at Auburn — please, no more Montezuma’s Revenge or whatever, aTm 2pt bonus game: Central Florida at TULANE*

And there you have it. Time to keep on making moves towards the top spot.

Hop in the comments and give your STRAIGHT UP WINNER picks for the week.

Go Canes