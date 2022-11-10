Week 11 College Football Lines and Picks

A tough Saturday led to a 2-6 mark in Week 10, with Ohio State, Tennessee, and Indiana badly missing marks I thought they would reach. Of course picking against Miami was a lock, and going with the Gamecocks at Vandy also proved fruitful. Unfortunately that was it. Time to do better this week.

As usual, here are the lines courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Miami at GEORGIA TECH (pick)

No idea why this game is a pick. Georgia Tech is playing better football right now, as Miami is amid its worst season since the 1970s. The Canes’ anemic offense won’t be able to do enough to win this one.

SOUTH CAROLINA (+8) at Florida

This line baffles me a bit. I know the Gators went to Texas A&M and won impressively last week...but the Aggies are a mess. The Gamecocks are plucky, and this one will be a close contest. I’ll take the team getting 8 points.

GEORGIA (-16) at Mississippi State

The Dogs (I’ll never spell it Dawgs) were favored by 8.5 points against a Tennessee team that’s far superior to Mississippi State. Only adding basically just a touchdown to that total here? Georgia should blow past this mark. Easy pick.

TCU (+7) at Texas

Texas is good, and this will be a big-game atmosphere, but this line is borderline disrespectful to the Frogs. Texas’ ground game will be the difference, but the Frogs will score and make this close.

FLORIDA STATE (-7) at Syracuse

Call this a game of two teams trending in different directions right now. Syracuse has fallen off the turnip truck, and the Noles are improving after a mid-season slide vs. divisional opponents. Noles win going away in the stadium formerly known as the Carrier Dome.

Missouri at Tennessee; OVER 56.5

I think Tennessee will be able to take the top off the Mizzou defense, and the Tigers will put together enough extended scoring drives to put this game over the total.

East Carolina at CINCINNATI (-5)

The Pirates have been playing some good football lately, so I’m kind of making this pick at my own peril knowing this, but Cincy’s roster is still more talented top to bottom, so I think they find a way to lay 5 points at home and cover.

Boston College at NC STATE (-18)

Boston College is just oh, so bad this year. I know that UConn is having somewhat of a resurgence, but the Eagles still couldn’t beat a badly-outmanned Huskies group. Woof. NC State had a home scare in a close win against Virginia Tech recently, but they’ll do much better on Saturday against the Eagles.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.