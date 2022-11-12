GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a blowout, 6 touchdown loss in the annual rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles, the Canes, injured and depleted across the roster, make their way up to 404 to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our Film Forecast by Justin Dottavio

Here’s a bunch of CFB Picks of the Week by Craig T. Smith

Don’t know who to root for in other ACC Games? This Rooting Guide will help you.

Miami is an underdog for 3rd time this season. That’s 2 weeks in a row as an underdog. Seems Vegas finally understands this team is terrible. Can the Canes cover? They’ve only done so once this season.

I made the case to start Jacurri Brown the rest of the season. It appears that will be the case with Tyler Van Dyke out again with a shoulder injury (that should have kept him out last weekend but I’m not re-litigating that incredibly stupid decision).

Sources: Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke is out today against Georgia Tech with a shoulder injury. The injury has lingered, as he left the FSU game last week with the injury and missed Miami's game against Virginia. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2022

Starting RB Henry Parrish out as well.

Hurricanes leading running back Henry Parrish Jr. is out for today’s game against Georgia Tech, a source told the Sun Sentinel.



Parrish has 569 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) November 12, 2022

Hey, maybe Thad Franklin will get a carry this week!

Kickoff coming shortly. By now you know the drill; hop in the comments and chat it up! And hey, at least the connection to other fans is enjoyable, even if the performance of the team we love isn’t.

Go Canes