Miami at Georgia Tech: Three Stars

For the first time in a long time, the Miami Hurricanes won a game. The Canes just finished off a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. It was arguably Miami’s best performance of the season, and it was great to see.

A team is made up of players, so for Miami as a collective to have had a strong game, that means several players did as well. To give credit where it’s due, let’s look at the 3 stars from today’s game.

3rd star: Louis Hedley

Field position was a key factor in today’s game, and Hedley’s consistent ability to pin Georgia Tech was a major part of that. 5 punts for 230 yards (a 46ypp average), with 3 inside the 20, a pair of which were downed inside the 5, and one 50+ yarder. It wasn’t the 9 punt effort from previous week

2nd star: S Kamren Kinchens

An absolute superstar performance from the sophomore Safety. Kinchens was pretty much everywhere for the Canes defense today, and his impact was felt throughout the day. A team-high 8 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU, and 3 interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-6 that put the game fully away. It was the first 3 interception game by a Miami defender since Kenny Phillips in 2006 (at Duke, for those wondering). And, with as impressive as the stats were for Kinchens, he was absolutely and exponentially better than the numbers would suggest. A superstar performance.

1st star: QB Jacurri Brown

In a spot where Miami desperately needed a boost on offense, true freshman QB Jacurri Brown stepped into the spotlight in a big way. Making his first career start, Brown finished the game with a strong stat line and helped lead Miami to a win. 14 for 19 passing for 136 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, while adding 19 carries for 87 yards rushing. Brown made play after play, rejuvenated the Miami offense, and showed the tough, gamer mentality and ability he showed throughout his prep career. Brown isn’t a finished product as a passer, but he’s a strong competitor and his performance today, even with the misses and mistakes, was the bright spot for Miami.

Bravo on a strong performance and congrats, Jacurri!

Honorable mention: RB Jaylan Knighton (16 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown), LB Wesley Bissainthe (6 tackles and sideline to sideline impact), CB Tyrique Stevenson (1 tackle and 1 interception).

Well done, gentlemen.

Go Canes