Recap: Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 35-14 on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Jacurri Brown completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jaylan Knighton paced the Canes on the ground with 118 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Brown also totaled 87 yards on 19 carries. Frank Ladson, Jr. led Miami with 42 yards receiving on 2 catches.

Miami opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Brown connected with Will Mallory for a 22-yard touchdown, which marked the Canes’ first touchdown in three games.

Miami’s defense was strong from the start of the game. Kamren Kinchens intercepted Zach Pyron’s pass to thwart the Jackets’ first drive. They would force punts on the following two drives, keeping the score 7-0. Miami then engineered a 14-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Jaleel Skinner and a 14-0 lead. The Jackets ended the first half with a 15-play, 99-yard drive with Pyron finding Nate McCollum for a 9-yard strike.

The teams traded punts for the first 4 possessions of the second half, and Miami forced interceptions on back-to-back Georgia Tech drives. After the second, Miami moved 51 yards on 8 plays, with Brown finding Colbie Young from 8 yards out for a 21-7 lead. Miami forced a turnover on downs, then Jaylan Knighton carried three times and found the end zone with 4:29 left for a 28-7 lead.

Kinchens picked off his third pass of the day on the following drive, returning it 99 yards for a touchdown. It was the second-longest INT return for a touchdown in school history, and Kinchens’ 3 interceptions were the most in a game by a Miami player since Kenny Phillips in 2008. The Jackets tacked on a late score with 0:32 left for the final margin.

Up next: Miami is at Clemson on 11/19. Georgia Tech is at UNC on 11/19.