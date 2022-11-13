Miami Hurricanes at Clemson Tigers game time, TV coverage finalized

After being placed on a 6 day hold last week, this weekend’s upcoming Miami at Clemson game has finally been given a kick off time and TV slot.

This game featuring Miami, a traditional brand who is in the midst of a massive rebuild, and Clemson, the ranking ACC power for the last decade, will be played in a premium TV slot yet again.

Per the ESPN website,



Miami at Clemson will kickoff at 3:30pm and be broadcast on ESPN next Saturday afternoon.



The game time/TV coverage placement should be confirmed by the ACC shortly. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 13, 2022

I found this listed on the ESPN website for the schedule for next weekend. I expect the ACC to confirm this placement shortly here on Sunday morning/afternoon. The other conferences have confirmed their game placements, so with nowhere else to put the game, the ACC will follow suit.

Remembering that CFB games on TV are TELEVISION SHOWS more than games, putting Miami-Clemson in this spot fits...and it really has nothing to do with present-day Miami. Clemson only has 1 loss on the year and is pushing toward another College Football Playoff berth. And for the ACC, putting that team in front of the most eyes possible to build their profile and ride their caché is the clear move for a conference that’s trying to keep up with the Big10 and SEC.

Miami-Clemson joins a pretty packed 3:30pm window on Saturday. Other games that either kick at the same time or will be ongoing at that time:

Kansas State at West Virginia

Boston College at Notre Dame

Georgia at Kentucky

Ohio State at Maryland

Penn State at Rutgers

NC State at Louisville

Texas at Kansas

The last two times Miami and Clemson have played, those games have been put in primetime. But, several previous games have been afternoon contests, so this fits for this game based upon the past.

Again, Clemson’s status as a potential CFP team is what moved this game down from the Noon block to 3:30pm. But, Miami being not as good as pretty much anyone thought/hoped is what kept this game from being a third consecutive primetime game between these conference foes.

Miami. Clemson. Saturday. 3:30pm.

ON ESPN NATIONAL TELEVISION!!!!

See you then.

Go Canes