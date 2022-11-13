Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Clemson Tigers

As the Miami Hurricanes look to keep the good vibes going after a 35-14 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes conclude the road portion of the schedule with a trip to Clemson.

And for the third week in a row, and fourth time this season, the Canes are underdogs heading into a game. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami +19

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

Look, I’m not gonna wax poetic about this one. Clemson, flawed as they are , is still much, much better than Miami, and playing like it. They have 1 loss and are in contention for the CFP. Miami is 5-5 and in the midst of a tumultuous season that may end up with them missing a bowl game. This lopsided line 100% makes sense.

As always, I’m hoping for a win, but on the road at Clemson, that seems a dream that will be unfulfilled.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details