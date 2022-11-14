This week in Miami Hurricanes Basketball: 11/14 Edition

Hello everyone. My name is Mike Schiffman and I will be your main guide through the 2022-2023 season for Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. This is the first of a weekly post where I will take a look back at the week prior, preview the week ahead, and add any thoughts I have at the time.

Last week:

I wrote recaps for both of Miami’s Men’s Basketball early season home victories: their 67-54 win over Lafayette and their 79-65 win over UNC Greensboro. So far, so good for the guys this year. The transfers look comfortable in their new South Florida setting.

Successful first week of basketball season in the books!



We're back for more at the Watsco Center on Tuesday at 7 PM as we host Florida A&M.



Get tickets & be there: https://t.co/GKyzBAJ6iX pic.twitter.com/xU14bOcuHr — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) November 14, 2022

The Hurricanes Women’s team opened their season with three convincing home victories: 83-51 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore, 80-56 vs Stetson, and 81-46 vs Boston University. The Lady Canes looked dominant despite being without Head Coach Katie Meier, who was serving her three-game suspension to begin the season. The games were against inferior competition, but the margins of victory were encouraging. Fans still don’t know much about Meier’s suspension; maybe we will find out the reason later this year.

Diving further into the wins, the Lady Canes have a talented starting lineup that should be taken seriously in the ACC this season. They had a different leading scorer and rebounder for each of the three games; shows other players can step up when needed. Ja’Leah Williams has improved significantly, Destiny Harden is a double-double threat every game, and Haley Cavinder is more than a TikTok star, as she has done a great job controlling the offense and shooting three-pointers.

The bench for the Lady Canes has been great early this season as well, with Jasmyne Roberts, Hanna Cavinder, Lazaria Spearman, and Latasha Lattimore playing real minutes and providing a spark when they are called on. Lattimore led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds against BU. That is some serious bench production!

This week:

Miami’s Men’s team hosts Florida A&M University on Tuesday, 11/15 at 7:00 PM EST. The game is televised on ACC Extra. That will be Miami’s final tune-up before heading to Connecticut to face the Providence Friars in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament opening round on Saturday, 11/19 at 4:00 PM EST on ESPNews. It is a small tournament: four teams playing over two days. Depending on the outcome against Providence, the Canes will play either their former ACC foe Maryland Terrapins or the St. Louis Billikens the following day, 11/20. The Championship game will air that day at 1:00 PM EST on either ESPN or ESPN2, with the Consolation game following at 3:30 PM EST on ESPNU. All four participating teams are currently 2-0, so it should make for some solid competition before conference play.

Miami’s Women’s team hosts FAU this Wednesday, 11/16 at 6:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. They then travel to Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, 11/20 at 5:00 PM EST. No television coverage has been announced as of yet. DePaul was a NCAA Tournament team last season and they return their best player in Aneesah Morrow. Let’s hope the Lady Canes get a quality win in their first game away from the friendly confines of the Watsco Center.

See you back here Tuesday night after the men take on FAMU.

GO CANES!