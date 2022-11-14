Storm Center, November 14th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 12 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got back in the win column after beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 35-14 on the road. What a great way to bounce back from the absolute shellacking they received the week prior by Florida State. I wrote last week that “we are broken and in need of immediate change” and thankfully we got that with Jacurri Brown making his first collegiate start and throwing for 3 touchdowns.

With no time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

Oh. So that’s what winning feels like.

An elite performance from the second-year safety set Miami up for a win and Kinchens up with one of the best seasons for a Hurricanes’ defensive back in the last two decades.

Miami earned a win for the first time in forever, and had several star making performances to help them on Saturday.

One team is really good, stacked with talent, and in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. The other is Miami.

