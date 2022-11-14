Miami Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Panthers game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played November 26th.

And for your Hurricanes, following trip to South Carolina to face off with the Clemson Tigers, and just after Thanksgiving, the Canes return home for Senior Day in the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The particulars:

Senior Day in Primetime for the Canes. https://t.co/4WRASOCQDb — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2022

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Yay.

Fun.

This is actually a massive game for Miami. With the Clemson game likely resulting in a loss, this game against Pittsburgh, a Coastal Division foe against whom Miami has a current 4-game winning streak, becomes a bowl game...to MAKE a bowl game for Miami. Most likely, Miami will have 5 wins heading into this game, and 6 wins are needed to make a bowl. So, win and you’re in. Lose and your season is over.

No pressure.

We’ll see you next Saturday Night for Senior Day at Hard Rock Stadium.

Go Canes