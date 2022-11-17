How to watch Miami vs. Clemson in Week 12

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes head back on the road to face off against the Clemson Tigers. The dominant program in the ACC over the last decade, Clemson presents a major challenge for a clearly rebuilding Hurricanes team that will likely start a true freshman at QB on the road. When the schedule was released, this game looked like it might be ACC Game of the Year. Now, it’s probably just a blip on the radar of Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff appearance or New Year’s 6 bowl game. Womp womp.

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Clemson -19, Over/Under 47 // as of 1pm Thursday: Clemson -19, O/U 48

This is a substantial mismatch between one of the best teams in college football and a team that, while talented, is rebuilding in a major way. This line might be a bit lower if Tyler Van Dyke was healthy, but I don’t believe he is. With Jacurri Bown likely in line for his second career start, it figures to be a tough task for Miami to find ways to consistently move the ball and score points against a stingy and supremely talented Clemson defense.

I know -19 is a big number, but unlike last week against Georgia Tech, I just don’t see how Miami scores points this week. And without scoring points, this is gonna get ugly quick, I fear.

No matter how it plays out, I’ll be watching. Ad we’ll be here to recap the action after the game.

Happy weekend, everybody!

Go Canes

