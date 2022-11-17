ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 12

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

Before I go any further, I wanted to give my condolences to the University of Virginia as a whole, and football team in specific after the horrific events of the last week. Their game this week was understandably canceled, but they’re in my thoughts and prayers.

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 11 Recap

Entering the week, I had 147 points. There were 16 points on the table in Week 11. As I now have 157 points that means I earned 10 points for correct picks last week. Actually a strong week considering some of the results across the league, and especially in the top 10. But good isn’t good enough, and I gotta do better.

Here are the games I missed:

Boston College beating NC State. This is SUCH a bad loss for NC State. My God. What are y’all doin?! And I know they’re starting a freshman QB now.....but COME ONNNNN. Miami beating Georgia Tech. I flipped this pick just before the 5pm deadline.....and I regret it. Miami put together their best performance of the year en route to a blowout win in Atlanta. Whoops. Vanderbilt beating Kentucky. Once my dream school (true story), Vanderbilt hadn’t won an SEC game in forever. But found a way to do so on Saturday. SMH. Just my luck. Auburn beating Texas A&M. In a battle of terrible teams, Auburn looked like a contender and aTm looked the worst they have all season. Credit to Cadillac Williams but YIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIKES, Jimbo. UCF beating Tulane. This was the 2pt bonus game, so this double stings. I really like Tulane and how they’ve been playing, but UCF just had something extra. And, I also didn’t think John Rhys Plumlee would play, and he did, and that was the difference. Damn.

League Standings

With 10 points last week, I now have a total of 157 points in the league. A great number, and near the top of the league. But, also, not enough to remain in the top 3 of the standings, which sucks.

After gaining a point last week by lapping the league when I picked GT over VT, I gave that point right back this week with my leaving 6 points on the field with the above-listed losses. Seriously, these 5 and 6 loss weeks need to stop. And where is my perfect week?! I’m doing fine, but again, good isn’t good enough, and we need to be making moves forward, not back.

Your new standings are as follows:

Haper’s Bazaar still in sole possession of 1st place with 160 points Brent moves up into the top 3 with 159 points Commissioner Tyler stays 3rd with 158 points I’m tied with Layla in 4th with 157 points

There are others within a couple points of me and Layla but we’re focused on the top as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Week 12 Games and Picks

The search for the perfect week continues. But, in the absence of that, let’s continue to be smart, make good picks, and continue our march back to the top. And a reminder: we’re picking straight up winners; no spreads. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

This is the fullest week of games we’ve had in a while. 19 games for a total of 20 points (including the bonus game 2pter). That’s a massive number, arguably the most points of any week so far this season. Gotta take advantage while we can and make a move forward in the standings.

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK (just for clarity since the editorial system attaches links and whatnot to some team names) for each game:

Louisiana at FLORIDA STATE *

* Virginia Tech at LIBERTY *

* Duke at PITTSBURGH *

* Boston College at NOTRE DAME *

* Miami at CLEMSON — no debate this week. And no flipping. Clemson wins big.

— no debate this week. And no flipping. Clemson wins big. NC State at LOUISVILLE*

Georgia Tech at NORTH CAROLINA *

* Syracuse at WAKE FOREST *

* UAB at LSU *

* Austin Peay at ALABAMA *

* East Tennessee at MISSISSIPPI STATE *

* UMASS at TEXAS A&M *

* FLORIDA* at Vanderbilt — last week was a nice story for Vandy but they’re not winning this week

at Vanderbilt — last week was a nice story for Vandy but they’re not winning this week GEORGIA* at Kentucky

at Kentucky Western Kentucky at AUBURN * — Cadillac Williams has Auburn looking.....decent?

* — Cadillac Williams has Auburn looking.....decent? TENNESSEE* at South Carolina

at South Carolina OLE MISS * at Arkansas

at Arkansas New Mexico State at MIZZOU *

* 2pt bonus game: USC at UCLA* — While this game will be close, I think the loss of RB Travis Dye is going to be something USC can’t overcome. And their defense is cheeks.

And there you have it. Time to keep on making moves towards the top spot.

Hop in the comments and give your STRAIGHT UP WINNER picks for the week.

Go Canes