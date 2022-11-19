Miami at Clemson: Three Stars

Well, it was interesting for a few minutes in the second half at least. The Clemson Tigers beat down the Miami Hurricanes today, winning 40-10 at home on Senior Day. Miami’s offense looked about as bad it has ever looked. (Sigh). Good thing Miami basketball won again today! Basketball season, let’s go!

Anyway, let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Traveling Canes fans

Props to any Miami fans who traveled to Clemson, SC today for that beatdown. I appreciate the dedication. I was out after the second first-quarter Clemson touchdown and paid far more attention to the Miami vs Providence basketball game. Please check out my recap of that contest; coming soon. Anyway, good for our dedicated, traveling fans for having hope in Jacurri Brown and the Canes’ young offense. Oh well.

2. Kamren Kinchens - S

I’ll be honest, I was surprised to see Kam as the number-one rated safety in college football last week, even after his three interception performance against Georgia Tech. But damn, this dude is the real deal. Kam finished today with 9 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, and a forced fumble. The forced fumble he caused in the third quarter was awesome to watch. It feels like Kam has figured it out over the last few weeks. He can’t solve all of Miami’s defensive issues, but he can cover up for some and make plays when the opportunity arises. I love watching him play. Kamren Kinchens and James Williams should be the best safety duo in the country next year. We’ll see.

I'm preemptively mad about the forthcoming awards snubs for All-ACC and All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens, first of his name.



because you KNOW they're coming — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 19, 2022

3. Akheem Mesidor - DE

This guy keeps making plays for the Canes defense, despite not having a ton of help on his side of the ball. Mesidor finished today with 4 solo tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble that led to Miami’s only touchdown of the day. He should be an All-ACC selection this year and should only get better for 2023.

Canes Keep fighting!



Akheem Mesidor sack & force fumble! pic.twitter.com/iT8iW4XtNP — Grant (@NMDgrant) November 19, 2022

Honorable mention:

None. The Canes looked overmatched yet again in what has been a constant theme this season. Fun stuff.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!