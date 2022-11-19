Recap: Clemson 40, Miami 10

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Clemson Tigers today, 40-10. Jacurri Brown led the Canes in passing, with 53 yards and no touchdowns. Brown was also the leading rusher, carrying the ball 10 times for 22 yards. Tight end Will Mallory was Miami’s top receiver, with 4 receptions for 42 yards.

Clemson didn’t waste any time putting pressure on the Canes. The Tigers opened the game going 75 yards in 12 plays; scoring on a 7-yard pass from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to tight end Davis Allen.

After a Miami three-and-out, Clemson seized the opportunity and went up 14-0 on a 8-yard run by Uiagalelei.

Jacurri Brown threw an interception on Miami’s next possession, the only turnover of the first-half. Clemson took advantage of the good field position, capping their 27-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to tight end Luke Price.

Clemson closed out the one-sided first-half with a 32-yard field goal by B.T. Potter, putting them up 24-0. The Tigers went into the locker room with 228 total yards to Miami’s 9.

The third quarter was only slightly better for Miami. Andres Borregales converted a 44-yard field goal. However, QB Brown was called down in his end zone, resulting in a Clemson safety. The Tigers ended the third quarter leading 26-3.

Miami opened the fourth quarter with defensive end Akheem Mesidor causing a fumble by Uiagalelei. The turnover gave the Canes first and goal at the 10-yard line. Backup QB Jake Garcia came in and threw a touchdown pass to tight end Kahlil Brantley, reducing the deficit to 26-10.

Later in the quarter, Clemson put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Will Shipley.

Next up: Miami hosts Pittsburgh next Saturday night, 11/26 at 8 PM EST. Clemson travels to South Carolina on 11/26 at 12 PM EST.