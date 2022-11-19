GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Clemson Tigers

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a road win against the moribund Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, your Canes conclude the road portion of the schedule with a trip to play likely the best team they’ve faced all year: the Atlantic Division Champion Clemson Tigers.

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our Film Forecast by Justin Dottavio

Here’s a bunch of CFB Picks of the Week by Craig T. Smith

Don’t know who to root for in other ACC Games? This Rooting Guide will help you.

We brought back the opponent Q&A this week. Here are my questions for Ryan Kantor of Shakin’ the Southland. And, since we’re about fairness, here are my answers to Ryan’s questions over on STS.

Miami is an underdog for 4th time this season. That’s 3 weeks in a row as an underdog. Vegas finally understands who this team is. Can the Canes cover? They’ve only done so twice this season...including last week at Georgia Tech. Just something to think about...

Early last week, I made the case to start Jacurri Brown the rest of the season. That will continue to be the case as QB Tyler Van Dyke out again with a shoulder injury. I really think that last pass he threw in the FSU game will be the last one he throws as a Miami Hurricane.

Source: Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke expected to be out again today at Clemson. Jacurri Brown expected to start again for the Hurricanes. Brown threw three touchdowns in a win over Georgia Tech last week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 19, 2022

Sending a true freshman with admittedly limited passing ability to start against Georgia Tech is one thing. It’s entirely another thing to do so against Clemson. I still think with the current composition of both rosters, it’s going to be a long, tough day for Miami. But, I’m chalking this up to a learning experience for the über-talented Brown, and one that he’ll (hopefully) use as motivation for improvement moving forward.

Kickoff coming shortly. By now you know the drill; hop in the comments and chat it up! Who has some jokes? I believe we’re going to need them to get through this one today.

Go Canes