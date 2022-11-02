Rivalry Week: Miami and Florida State by the numbers

The Miami Hurricanes will face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, November 5th on primetime ABC. The kickoff is set for 7:30pm eastern time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The ‘Noles are 5-3 while the ‘Canes are 4-4 with both teams on a one game win streak this season.

I love data and analytics when it comes to college football. I’m a huge believer in Bill Connelly’s SP+ as a solid metric as well as Bud Elliott’s Blue Chip Ratio as a cutoff for a chance at playoff success.

Let’s take a look at the Miami-FSU rivalry by the numbers.

By the numbers

0. The number of points the Miami defense allowed against no. 1 FSU in 1988.

1. FSU current win streak

3 and 4. Dalvin Cook single handedly won three games for FSU against Miami while wearing the number four on his back.

6. Miami’s longest win streak was from 2000-2004 (including the Orange Bowl game)

7. FSU’s longest win streak over the Hurricanes was from 1963-1972

10. The number of points FSU beat Miami by in 1999.

12. Jacory Harris threw two TD’s in an upset of FSU in 2009.

14. The combined tackles for Darren Krein and Kevin Patrick in the ‘92 edition of the game. They also logged seven TFL’s and four sacks with a forced fumble.

31. Number of FSU all-time wins in the series

35. Number of Miami all-time wins in the series.

47. Miami has also defeated FSU 47-0 in the rivalry’s history, back in 1976.

52. The number of points Miami’s offense dropped on FSU in 2020.

56. Michael Barrow’s jersey number, he laid out Tamarick Vanover in one of the most famous hits of the rivalry.

73. The yardage of Michael Irvin’s touchdown over the ‘Noles cornerback Deion Sanders in 1987’s game.

91. In 1991, Horace Copeland caught a ridiculous hitch over an FSU defender to pick up the 1st down and save Miami’s undefeated an National Championship season.

97. FSU stomped a depleted Hurricanes roster 47-0 in 1997.

98. Sometimes you just need a reason to rep Jerome Brown.