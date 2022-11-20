Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Pittsburgh Panthers

As the Miami Hurricanes look to turn the page from yet another blowout loss at the hands of the Clemson Tigers and somehow potentially find their way into bowl eligibility, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes conclude the regular season with Senior Day against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

And for the fourth week in a row, and fifth time this season, the Canes are underdogs heading into a game. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami +6

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

Miami needs this game to make a bowl game, but Pittsburgh is a solid team and playing well. Pittsburgh should be favored in this game, and a touchdown margin at open is fully understandable. I know Miami just got blown out by Clemson, but Pittsburgh isn’t Clemson, so the line being lower is wholly understandable.

At this point, noting would surprise me, but Miami being an underdog here fits the metric test and the eye test considering both teams this season. Miami has only covered twice this year though, so I’m not confident heading into this game that they’ll make it thrice.

Thoughts about the line? A guess on the over/under? Let me know.

Go Canes

