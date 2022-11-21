 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Center, November 21st: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

Week 13 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got thrashed 40-10 on the road in Clemson in a game that saw only 8 yards of offense in the 1st half for Miami. What an absolute shellacking they received, again. I wrote previously that “we are broken and in need of immediate change” and unfortunately that can’t come soon enough.

We’re on to Week 13 (Pitt), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

