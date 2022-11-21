Storm Center, November 21st: Let’s get caught up.

Week 13 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got thrashed 40-10 on the road in Clemson in a game that saw only 8 yards of offense in the 1st half for Miami. What an absolute shellacking they received, again. I wrote previously that “we are broken and in need of immediate change” and unfortunately that can’t come soon enough.

Miami still has a long way to go.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Clemson Tigers edition. #Canes have a LONG way to go guys. Doesn’t matter the destination or checkpoint. Whatever it is, it’s a long, long ways away from here. https://t.co/9rP7KZ0twt pic.twitter.com/MOlsQGOLJD — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 20, 2022

At least we knew it was over quickly, right? Right?!

The line for Senior Day has Miami as an underdog yet again

We’re on to Week 13 (Pitt), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!