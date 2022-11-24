How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami in Week 13

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes return home to Hard Rock Stadium for Senior Night against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Though they’ve clearly struggled through the 2022 season, the Canes look to send the seniors (and players who will end up transferring) out with a win in the final game of the regular season. And, on top of that, a win would give Miami 6 victories on the year, making them bowl eligible. So there’s a lot on stake this coming Saturday evening.

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 4-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

Kickoff time: 8:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Pitt -6, Over/Under 44 // as of 1:30pm Thursday: Pitt -6.5, O/U 43

This being a roughly touchdown line makes sense. The relatively low o/u does as well, since this Pittsburgh doesn’t want to score a bunch of points, and Miami simply can’t. The defenses will be the best thing on the field all day long, but Pitt’s offense is a much more challenging unit to defend than Miami’s. I know Miami’s going to play for pride on Saturday, but I don’t think pride will be enough to earn them a victory.

No matter how it plays out, I’ll be watching. And we’ll be here to recap the action after the game.

Happy Thanksgiving and Senior Day weekend, everybody!

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.