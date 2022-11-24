Former ‘Cane Bruce Brown Has First Career Triple-Double in NBA

One of the best players to come out of the University of Miami for basketball in program history, Bruce Brown showed why against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his first season with the Denver Nuggets and fifth season in the National Basketball Association, Brown notched his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also finished with four steals and shot 50 percent from the field and three-point range.

Putting up big numbers in all categories isn’t new for Brown. Brown accounted for two triple-doubles out of the three in program history in his two seasons as a Hurricane.

Thus far in the 2022 season, Brown is having a career year with career-bests as an offensive player. He is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists, both career-high numbers. His 4.6 rebounds per game and 40 percent shooting from three-point range are also both really good numbers for him.

His great game against the Thunder on Wednesday night was also helped by the loss of other players. Brown has been used a lot by the Nuggets this season, but they were without six players, three of those being point guards.

With no actual point guard able to go, it was Brown who stepped into the starting lineup and took over a lot of playmaking duties alongside point-center Nikola Jokic.

Brown joins a small list of former Miami players to have a triple-double in the NBA. The last ‘Cane to do so was John Salmons, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, a block, and a steal for the Kings when they played against Denver on December 22, 2006.

Not surprisingly, the leader in triple-doubles for former Hurricanes is Rick Barry, who finished with six in his career. His three in 1972-73 were his career-best for triple-doubles in a single season.