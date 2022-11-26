GAME THREAD: Pittsburgh Panthers at Miami Hurricanes

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a loss on the road to the Clemson Tigers, your Miami Hurricanes return home for Senior Day, which also happens to be Military Appreciation day, which also has bowl eligibility on the line as the Canes as they face the Pittsburgh Panthers this evening.

Miami is an underdog for 5th time this season. That’s 4 weeks in a row as an underdog. Vegas finally understands who this team is. Can the Canes cover? They’ve only done so twice this season. And if they do end up covering, can the Canes win?

I mean, we know the stakes: lose and your season ends tonight. Win and you’re bowl eligible. Either way, there have been 6 players already make their intent to transfer be known, and I think we’re gonna see a massive deluge of those after this game...more if we lose.

Either way, we’re gonna be here the whole way. So join in the fun and chat it up with your internet friends for maybe the final time this season.

Alright Maimi, let’s see what you got!

Go Canes