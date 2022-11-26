Miami’s 58-Game Home Winning Streak Safe After Clemson’s Loss

The Miami Hurricanes Football squad and their fans are having a great day today, and the game vs the Pittsburgh Panthers hasn’t even kicked off yet. The Clemson Tigers lost at home to their in-state rival South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. The loss ended Clemson’s current 40-game home winning streak. That was the longest home win streak college football had seen in years. Of course, Miami has the record with 58 straight home wins from 1985-1994.

I couldn’t find any current data in my quick search; only numbers from before this season. Assuming my calculations are correct, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are now tied for first in the country, at 19-home wins in a row. The two SEC powerhouses have a long way to go. That said, the fact these two teams are at the top of the list is about as surprising as me doubting how good my stuffing would turn out for Thanksgiving. It was fantastic. Anyway, it’s nice for us Miami fans to be able to hold on to something positive associated with our football team, even if it is far in the past.

Bonus for Miami Hurricanes fans today: Ohio State lost! Yes! The Michigan Wolverines came into the horseshoe and stomped the f*!#eyes, 45-23. Unless something crazy happens, the school that stole the 2002 National Championship from the Canes will be left out of the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. That is music to my ears.

Let’s hope Miami can close out the day with a win over Pitt!

GO CANES!