Miami vs Pitt: Three Stars

Who else is ready for college basketball? The Miami Hurricanes lost their season finale to the Pittsburgh Panthers, 42-16. Tyler Van Dyke got the start at quarterback for the Canes. He threw a red zone interception on the opening drive, was injured on the play, and didn’t return. That pretty much sums up this season perfectly. (Deep sigh).

Let’s be as sarcastic as possible with the final three stars of the game for the 2022 season. Warning: there is hardly any Miami Hurricanes Football talk below. Can you blame me?

1. Me

I had the sense to watch this game only when there were breaks in the USC vs Notre Dame and LSU vs Texas A&M games. USC’s Caleb Williams is incredible to watch. He should win the Heisman Trophy assuming he doesn’t completely choke in the PAC-12 Championship Game. Also, Notre Dame lost! Good stuff. Another winner of mine was the stuffing I made for Thanksgiving. Here’s the recipe and instructions. Do you call it stuffing or dressing? A friend told me it’s called dressing if it’s not physically stuffed in the turkey. Let us know in the comments below along with all the vitriol towards the Miami coaching staff. It should help lighten the mood a little.

2. World Cup fans

Today was an action-packed sports day. The France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Mexico World Cup matches were entertaining. It was cool to see the best player step up for their respective country: Kylian Mbappe for France and Lionel Messi for Argentina. Add that on top of all the crazy college football games and it was a day to remember in the sports world.

How’s everyone feeling about the US team? I liked the way we played against England, especially in the second half. Christian Pulisic came so close on that shot that hit the crossbar! Ugh. He and the boys showed both poise and creativity against a supposedly stacked England side. The draw against Wales was brutal, we needed that win. Let’s hope the one bad penalty we had against them doesn’t cost us a spot in the knockout stage. I mean, we should beat Iran, shouldn’t we?

3. Miami Hurricanes Basketball

If you haven’t heard, I am leading the coverage for Men’s and Women’s Miami Hurricanes Basketball this season for State of The U. Shameless plug, I know. 2022-23 comes with expectations as both teams have real talent on their rosters. If you want to watch a Miami Hurricanes sporting event and not hate yourself afterwards, check out the men tomorrow. They’re playing in Orlando vs UCF at 5:00 PM EST on ESPNU. I will have a recap of that game up on the site tomorrow night.

Honorable mention:

Will Mallory - He set the Miami record for career touchdowns by a tight end with 14. Yawn.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to answer: stuffing or dressing?

GO CANES!