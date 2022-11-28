This week in Miami Hurricanes Basketball: 11/28 Edition

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys went 2-0 on the week. The Lady Canes went 2-1. Let’s break it down.

Last week:

The Men’s squad whooped St. Francis (NY) last Wednesday night, 79-56. I didn’t bother recapping the game because nothing new about Miami was learned from the win. They had another slow start, but tightened up their play enough to have a 12-point lead at halftime. It was Nijel Pack’s best game of the young season. He led the Canes with 23 points on 9-13 shooting, including 3-6 from three-point range. Norchad Omier had another double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 4-6 shooting. I will say this: with some of the awful losses this season by other ACC teams to small schools, it’s nice to see Miami take care of business when they are supposed to.

I recapped Miami’s 66-64 win over UCF on Sunday. The Canes played an uneven first-half of basketball, but stepped up their offense in the second-half to come out with a two-point victory. With Isaiah Wong having an off-day, Pack, Wooga Poplar, and Omier led the way on the road for Coach L’s squad.

The Lady Canes began the week in the Windy City, beating Loyola Chicago 63-45. Destiny Harden led Miami’s balanced attack, with 12 points. Five other players scored at least 6 points. They led 20-4 after the first quarter. Coach Katie Meier will take that start any day of the week.

The women of Miami then returned home to stomp North Carolina AT&T, 97-54. Freshman sensation Lazaria Spearman led the Canes in scoring again, with 12 points. It was another balanced performance, as eight others scored at least 7 points. This roster is deep. Let’s hope that helps their chances of competing for the ACC crown this season.

The Lady Canes closed out the week with a 78-71 home loss to the Columbia Lions on Sunday in the finals of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. Miami dug themselves a hole in the first-half. They did eventually take the lead, going up by three at the end of the third quarter. Columbia won the fourth quarter though, completing the upset. Jaleah Williams led the Lady Canes in scoring with 25 points on 10-14 shooting. Destiny Harden chipped in with a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lazaria Spearman was held scoreless on only one field goal attempt. Coach Meier has to be disappointed to lose at home to an Ivy League school. Perhaps her team was looking ahead to their matchup with the Michigan Wolverines next week.

Fell short today. Back in action on Thursday for the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. pic.twitter.com/hoqooGwrZz — Canes Women's BBall (@CanesWBB) November 27, 2022

This week:

Miami’s Men’s squad hosts Rutgers on Wednesday, 11/30 at 7:15 EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. This matchup is part of the 2022 ACC/BIG Ten Challenge. Rutgers is 5-1 on the season, but they haven’t played a single Power Five school. The Canes then travel to Kentucky to play the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, 12/4 at 1:00 PM EST. The game is televised on ACC Network. Louisville is a disaster so far this season, at 0-6. Let’s not give them their first win!

The Lady Canes host Michigan on Thursday, 12/1 at 9:00 PM EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. This matchup is part of the 2022 Women’s ACC/BIG Ten Challenge. Michigan is undefeated this season; the winner of this game is the real UM for 2022. The Women’s squad then takes on the North Florida Ospreys at home on Sunday, 12/4 at 2:00 PM EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. UNF has lost three in a row.

See you back here Wednesday night after the guys take on Rutgers.

GO CANES!