Storm Center, November 28th: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

By KappaCane
Miami takes the field against Pitt on Senior Night.
Week 14 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Once again, Miami got thrashed, this time it was 42-16... on Senior Night... at home... against Pitt. With bowl eligibility on the line, Miami played the way it has all season... flat and uninspired.

Reiterating what I wrote previously “we are broken and in need of immediate change”. Fortunately, now that the season is over, that process can begin.

I won't bore you with a speech, so let’s just get this out of the way.

We’re on to the off season, but as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great week, everybody!

