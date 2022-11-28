Storm Center, November 28th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 14 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Once again, Miami got thrashed, this time it was 42-16... on Senior Night... at home... against Pitt. With bowl eligibility on the line, Miami played the way it has all season... flat and uninspired.

Reiterating what I wrote previously “we are broken and in need of immediate change”. Fortunately, now that the season is over, that process can begin.

I won't bore you with a speech, so let’s just get this out of the way.

The Panthers had an easy night against Miami on the ‘Canes senior night.

Film Review: Pitt 42 - Miami 16. Miami showed more fight in the halftime scuffle than on the actual field between the whistles. https://t.co/oanHI9VnG9 pic.twitter.com/q9FDmmFKJi — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 27, 2022

And so we’ve come, to the end of the road......

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pittsburgh Panthers edition. The season ends with a blowout loss. And I can’t say that I’m surprised at this point. #Canes https://t.co/5R3IzF4fJn pic.twitter.com/WmMVXz0GYM — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 27, 2022

We can all be thankful the season is finally over for the Canes.

Miami vs Pitt: Three Stars - An appropriate way to end a forgettable season. Bring on college basketball. #TheU #Canes https://t.co/RYEDwr6D9z pic.twitter.com/S1xaKTF1pP — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 27, 2022

We’re on to the off season, but as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great week, everybody!