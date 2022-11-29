2022 ProCanes Tracker and Updates for the Final Stretch of the NFL Season

The Miami Hurricanes season ended this past week but there are still a number of ProCanes making their presence known on Sundays. Unfortunately, it does not look like many from the 2022 class will have a great shot at the NFL with punter, Lou Hedley, likely having one of the best shots at landing on an NFL roster next offseason as a Cane newcomer.

As it currently stands for Canes at the NFL level, there are some relatively younger players already contributing in big ways on a regular basis. However, across the board, the results this season have been somewhat underwhelming for Canes’ standards. Regardless, below is the current status of all players rostered at the NFL level - or on the practice squad/free agent.

Stars:

Calais Campbell, DE | Baltimore Ravens: 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PD

Greg Rousseau, DE | Buffalo Bills: 21 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 2 PD

David Njoku, TE | Cleveland Browns: 41 receptions, 464 yards, 2 TD

Denzel Perryman, LB | Las Vegas Raiders: 55 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 QBHits, 1 interception

Jaelan Phillips, DE | Miami Dolphins: 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 FR, 2 PD

The list of ProCane stars is pretty scant compared to what it was in the late 1990’s-early 2000’s. However, there is a strong mix of veteran talent and up-and-coming superstars. Phillips and Rousseau represent the young buck defensive ends who have produced since getting their named called during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft last April. Their predecessor, Campbell, has been putting together a strong resume for more than a decade, while Perryman has experienced a career resurrection the past two seasons as a tackling machine - but also recorded an impressive interception this past Sunday. Last but not least is the lone offensive player on this list, David Njoku, who hauled in a nifty game-tying TD this past Sunday and is making the Browns happy about the questionable contract they awarded him this offseason.

The NFL's next great EDGE rusher?#Dolphins DE Jaelan Phillips.https://t.co/W2bAQEUowI — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 15, 2022

Starters:

Defense:

Mike Jackson, CB | Seattle Seahawks: 52 tackles, 9 PD, 2 FR, 1 TD (blocked field goal)

Rayshawn Jenkins, FS | Jacksonville Jaguars: 66 tackles, 9 PD, 1 interception

After being a fringe roster player, Jackson is having a career breakout year in the first season he has been a regular starter. Jenkins, a captain, has been an anchor of the Jags defense this season.

Seattle Seahawks Mike Jackson scores his first touchdown off this field goal block in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/fxkza1t7bH — Sideline the Agenda (@SidelineAgenda) September 18, 2022

Offense:

Jon Feliciano, OL | New York Giants: 96% snaps played, 55.6 PFF Grade (59.6 pass blocking grade; 53.9 run blocking grade)

Braxton Berrios, WR | New York Jets: 13 receptions, 73 yards; 9 rushes, 91 yards, 2 TDs; 1 passing TD; 11 PRs, 137 yards (12.5 Y/R); 14 KR, 330 yards (23.6 Y/R)

KJ Osborn, WR | Minnesota Vikings: 28 receptions, 245 yards, 2 TD

Berrios and Osborn remain fan favorites as hard-working wide receivers who earn every bit of action they get. Berrios is arguably a star on special teams, and his willingness to do everything make him an exciting player to watch (only NFL player over last 10 years with a pass TD, rush TD, receiving TD, and kickoff return TD). Feliciano is also finally healthy and has played a key role in Daniel Jones’ strong season.

The only NFL player over the last 10 years with a



Pass TD

Rush TD

Rec TD

Kickoff Return TD



Braxton Berrios@HNYNUT_BERRIOS | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/MyZ6aJnf1L — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2022

Special Teams:

Pat O’Donnell, P | Green Bay Packers: 45.0 yards/punt, 72 yard long, 22 punts inside 20

Michael Badgley, K | Detroit Lions: 7/8 FG (53-yard long); 14/14 XP

Jaquan Johnson, FS | Buffalo Bills: 29 tackles

DeeJay Dallas, RB | Seattle Seahawks: 14 rushes, 67 yards; 7 receptions, 42 yards; 7.3 Y/PR; 22.5 Y/KR; 8 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR

Travis Homer, RB | Seattle Seahawks: 9 rushes, 43 yards; 10 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD; 1 KR; 6 tackles

O’Donnell started out this season very strong and continues to deliver as he has coffin cornered 22 punts inside the 20. Badgley began this season non-rostered but has been a steady kicker for the Lions (besides getting jinxed on Thanksgiving).

Packers punter Pat O'Donnell has been pressured on 23.5% of his punts this season, the highest rate faced by a punter over the last five seasons.



O'Donnell also has the lowest average hang time (4.11 seconds) on punts this season.#StatThat pic.twitter.com/trIeO8XYjR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 2, 2022

Role Players:

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE | Chicago Bears: 20 tackles

Phillip Dorsett, WR | Houston Texans: 10 receptions, 162 yards, 1 TD

Brevin Jordan, TE | Houston Texans: 6 receptions, 32 yards

Dee Delaney, CB | Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 14 tackles

Deon Bush, FS | Kansas City Chiefs: 10 tackles

Shaquille Quarterman, LB | Jacksonville Jaguars: 8 tackles

Jonathan Garvin, DE | Green Bay Packers: 6 tackles, 2 PD

Artie Burns, CB | Seattle Seahawks: 3 games played

Jonathan Ford, DT | Green Bay Packers: No Games Played

The role player ProCanes are a combination of young talent and veteran journeyman. The most notable is former first round pick, Dorsett, who has battled various injuries during his career but snagged a 25-yard touchdown in October.

Davis Mills finds Phillip Dorsett for the touchdown #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/XYARvoiJZU — Sideline the Agenda (@SidelineAgenda) October 23, 2022

Practice Squad:

Duke Johnson, RB | Buffalo Bills

Bubba Bolden, SS | Cleveland Browns

Mike Harley Jr., WR | Cleveland Browns

Zach McCloud, LB | Denver Broncos

KC McDermott, OL | Houston Texans

RJ McIntosh, DT | Miami Dolphins

Corn Elder, CB | Washington Commanders

Bolden and Harley are holding it down in Cleveland after being snubbed during the draft. Harley could end up carving a role similar to KJ Osborn and Berrios.

Mike Harley has had a great camp. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ohul2EVYPX — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 15, 2022

Former Canes (Transfers):

Lawrence Cager, TE | New York Giants: 5 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD

Gus Edwards, RB | Baltimore Ravens: 43 rushes, 183 yards, 3 TD

Cager has been a sneaky addition for both the Jets and Giants as he now has two touchdowns in his young career. He also recently transitioned from wide receiver to tight end.

Daniel Jones to Lawrence Cager for a Giants touchdown!!!! pic.twitter.com/DSMPFksoUf — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2022

Free Agents:

Quincy Roche, LB

Jose Borregales, K

Charleston Rambo, WR

D’Eriq King, QB/WR

Jarrid Williams, OL

Cam’Ron Harris, RB

Deandre Johnson, DE

Gerald Willis, DL

Chris Herndon, TE (suspended eight games)

Ereck Flowers, OL

Joe Jackson, DE

Travis Benjamin, WR

Sheldrick Redwine, SS

Danny Isidora, OG

Adrian Colbert, S

Trent Harris, LB

Jamal Carter, S

Five ProCanes were drafted into the XFL (Borregales, Rambo, D. Johnson, Willis, and Bolden) where they aim to make an impression and increase their odds of landing on an NFL roster. A number of other players have been on the cusp of rosters.