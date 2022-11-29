Miami Hurricanes Place 10 Players on All-ACC Team

After concluding the 2022 season ineligible for bowl contention and at a mediocre 5-7 (3-5 ACC), the end-of-season individual accolades offer some consolation. Namely, the official All-ACC Teams were announced Tuesday and eight Hurricanes made the list led by safety, Kamren Kinchens, and punter, Lou Hedley, who both made the All-ACC First Team roster.

Kinchens, a sophomore, led Miami with 59 tackles on the season, and added six interceptions, one pick-six, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Kinchens also recorded a career best 91.0 PFF grade on the season, which leads all safeties.

Kamren Kinchens: Career best 91.0 PFF grade this season



Leads all Safeties pic.twitter.com/7scomimsD5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2022

Hedley, who has been a true leader for the Canes since joining the program, averaged 45.3 yards a punt and is currently a Ray Guy semifinalist. Hedley, a sixth-year redshirt senior, may try his leg at the NFL next season as a top tier specialist who helped transform the field position game at Miami since 2019.

Congratulations to Kamren Kinchens and Lou Hedley, who have earned First Team All-ACC honors.



: https://t.co/FCevacfaNv pic.twitter.com/cn3SCqWnU3 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 29, 2022

Tight End, Will Mallory, earned second team All-ACC honors, who strung together 42 receptions for 538 yards and three TDs. The fifth-year senior from #TEU follows in the footsteps of Brevin Jordan, and many others, in a long lineage of tight ends who have earned All-ACC honors.

For third team All-ACC nod, Ole Miss transfer running back, Henry Parrish, Jr., and Georgia transfer cornerback, Tyrique Stevenson, earned awards at their respective positions. Parrish rushed 130 times for 616 yards and six total TDs, adding a nice component to the Canes’ rushing attack. Stevenson, a physical defensive back, tallied 25 tackles. He worked on his ballhawking abilities this offseason and led the team with seven pass deflections. He also had two picks. It is unclear what Parrish and Stevenson’s intentions are, but there are various rumors swirling that Stevenson will be declaring for the NFL Draft.

BREAKING: #Canes DB Tyrique Stevenson set to declare for the NFL Draft according to multiple sources



: https://t.co/B70MsrVzLU@canes_county pic.twitter.com/KNcqGVovf7 — Geo Milian (@RivalsGeo) November 29, 2022

There are five additional Canes that made the list as an All-ACC Honorable Mention:

OL, Jalen Rivers, who did the yeomen’s work at left guard for most of the season until an injury in early November.

OL, DJ Scaife, Jr., a fifth-year senior who started every game this season at right tackle.

DE, Ahkeem Mesidor, a West Virginia transfer who wreaked havod on opposing QBs by racking up a team-leading 7.0 sacks, as well as 10.5 TFLs, 38 tackles, and four pass deflections at the line of scrimmage.

DT, Leonard Taylor, a former five-star recruit from Florida who was an anchor in the middle of the defensive line and tallied 24 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and one interception.

K, Andres Borregales, the sophomore kicker who connected on 17-of-20 field goals (85%), including a season long 49-yarder, and 32-for-32 on extra points.