How to watch FSU vs. Miami in Week 10

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes return to Hard Rock Stadium for a game that’s been circled on the calendar since the schedule was released: the rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles. I mean, there’s more I can say, but do I really need to?

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) vs Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:30pm Eastern

TV: ABC

Online Stream: ESPN3

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Florida State -7.5, Over/Under 53 // as of 11am Thursday: no change; Florida State -7.5, O/U 53

Miami has been literally the worst team in the country in performance compared to the spread. Miami has underperformed by 10.4 points per game based on the betting line. That makes me think FSU is going to win the game, but Miami has improved on defense, and this is a rivalry game, and we’ve seen underdogs play the favorites close, if not win outright, in several of these games in the past, including last year when underdog FSU won. So, expect a tight game, with maybe a backdoor cover alert.

That’s about it. See y’all for the game on Saturday. I really, really hope Miami wins. But, to be honest, I’m not expecting that to happen.

Go Canes

