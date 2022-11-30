New Miami Hurricanes Bobblehead Stocking Stuffer

Today at 11:00am EST FOCO released a new bobblehead that differs from the ones they typically offer. The Miami Holiday Bobble Bro Bobblehead retails for just $30 and is not limited so it’ll will make for a great stocking stuffer. It’s in stock and ready to ship as well. The collection features team mascots wearing a reindeer themed hat. They are also sporting a scarf and holding a football. The Hurricanes version is in a seated position and is wearing his team jersey.

The site is live now and can be accessed here: Miami Hurricanes Apparel, Collectibles, and Fan Gear.

Also, this Saturday they will be releasing some VERY exciting options for the fanbase that you won't want to miss!

Happy Holidays!

Let me know what you think!