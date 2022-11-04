SOTU Staff Predictions: Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles

We meet again, Canes fam! After 2 installments of our round table discussion about Miami-FSU, we now come to the piece you’ve been waiting for: our predictions. Before we get there, let’s go back.

Here’s part 1 of our round table:

Here’s part 2 of our round table:

SOTU ROUNDTABLE: Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles, part 2. We continue our conversation about #Canes-#Noles as we march closer to kickoff. https://t.co/4s28sNSpNR pic.twitter.com/HQ8H62u8nB — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 3, 2022

And now, here are our predictions:

Prediction time. How do you see the game playing out?

Cam Underwood: If both teams play to their averages, this year’s game favors FSU. Miami will need to be +2 or better to win the game, and FSU has a negative turnover ratio on the year, so it’s possible. I just think Jordan Travis’s escapability and playmaking, paired with a few other key players for FSU being able to exploit some issues on Miami’s roster will end up being the difference. This should be a close game, but still out of reach for this year’s Canes team. Final Score: Florida State 27 Miami 17

Justin Dottavio: FSU 24 - Miami 17. If Tyler Van Dyke is out, this game could have a 10 point swing in FSU’s favor. Miami doesn’t have home field advantage at Hard Rock. It’s just not a thing. The ‘Canes are 2-3 at home this year and 2-1 on the road. I’m glad it’s a night game, and primetime viewing on ABC with the bells and whistles, but that don’t mean a thing.

KappaCane: Miami 23 - FSU 21. I’ll buck the trend of the staff here and say Miami finds a way at home to pull out a close game late. It’s a night game, primetime television slot, and Miami doesn't stand a chance from most people, so they’ll come out swinging. In all honesty, the game means little more than bragging/recruiting rights as both teams are all but out of contention for an ACC title shot. Miami scores 2 TD’s and 3 FG’s and leaves Hard Rock with a W... I hope.

Craig T. Smith: Florida State 27, Miami 16. This season is a disaster, and this is one of Miami’s last two chances to salvage it with something memorable. I may be the pessimist here, but I don’t see much of a way for Miami to win this game, absent Tyler Van Dyke showing up and leading an inspired team like Bobby Boucher did at the Bourbon Bowl (except from the start). In all seriousness, Travis will be hard to contain, but Miami will keep the Noles from reaching 30 points in an inspired defensive effort. Unfortunately, I have a much tougher time believing the Canes’ offense can put sustained drives together and match scores.

Jake Marcus: Miami 28 - FSU 16. It’s a rivalry game at home where Miami needs some redemption song to close out the final month of the season. Of course, the expectations fell way short and instead of gearing up for an ACC title to finish up the regular season, Miami is trying to save face. A win against FSU and a bowl victory (even if it’s a lowly bowl) would at least end the inaugural Cristobal season on a positive note.

John Michaels: Miami 24 - Florida St 23. Closer than the spread would indicate. Miami is currently an 8.5-point underdog and knows this the only way to salvage the season is to beat their biggest rival. Miami has not played one single complete game this season, so it will take a monumental effort. FSU isn’t a great team by any stretch, but Miami will have to get 24 plus to win. TVD may play which gives Miami a chance to win. How about a late missed FG for a Canes win.

Chris Picaro: FSU 27 - Miami 20. I’ll always believe there is little logic in predicting rivalry games. That being said, the Hurricanes have been a struggling team this season that can’t seem to do much right consistently while Florida State has three losses, each a ranked opponent. If Van Dyke plays, the offense will be opened up and that could lead to a completely different game though.

Mike Schiffman: FSU 31 - Miami 24. I don’t have much faith in Miami pulling out a win against a competent, yet unspectacular FSU team. I see the Seminoles getting out to a big lead, then holding on at the end. Sound familiar? Gattis has Garcia let it loose in the second half, but it’s not enough. Now...if TVD plays, I am willing to reconsider.

Rob Weaver: FSU 24 - Miami 20. I don’t think this game will be a run-away Seminole train, but I can’t justify predicting a Miami win. Either Miami slings it around and racks up the turnovers (ala Duke), or Miami goes uber conservative and will rely on Parrish for the majority of its offense (ala Virginia). Either way, I doubt Miami scores more than 3 touchdowns and FSU edges out the Canes.

How do U see the game playing out? Let us know in the comments.

Poll Who wins this year’s Miami-Florida State game? Miami big (14+)

FSU big (14+)

Miami close (1-6)

FSU close (1-6) vote view results 1% Miami big (14+) (2 votes)

74% FSU big (14+) (109 votes)

11% Miami close (1-6) (17 votes)

12% FSU close (1-6) (18 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now

Go Canes