Storm Center: 11/4/22

We’ve talked alot about the game here at State of the U this week, to wit....

Us State of the U writers had a two-part roundtable discussing everything wrong with the Canes lately, what worries us about FSU, and what it will take to win on Saturday.

Cam updates his ACC/SEC pick’em league (and I’ll have my weekly spreads/picks tomorrow).

Cam also has the broadcast details of the game.

Chris Picaro tells you who to root for in ACC action this weekend.

And speaking of the ACC, Miami is all but eliminated from a trip to Charlotte the first weekend of December (which we all figured and I’m pretty much ok with at this point, given how sadly UM is performing lately).

Justin Dottavio breaks down film of the Noles.

Justin also takes a look at the Miami-FSU series by the numbers (I think I did this last year; it’s always fun to relive this series by the numbers).

Mike Schiffman muses on whose decade of dominance was better: 1980s Miami or 1990s FSU (it was Miami’s).

Cam notes the importance in this game of players who have arrived by the transfer portal - for both teams.

And lastly, Jake Marcus highlights FSU’s talented edge rusher Jared Verse and the challenge he presents to Miami’s offense line.

