Week 10 College Football Lines and Picks

WOOF. A 1-6-1 week was a massive smack of reality in the face and left the season mark at 33-36-3. South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Boston College absolutely face planted and left me high and dry. Not much else to say than let’s do better this time around!

And now, on with this week's picks...

CLEMSON (-3.5) at Notre Dame

Ok, Clemson. If you’re really a CFP-worthy team, you’ll do what both Stanford and Marshall have done this year - win by more than 3.5 points at Notre Dame Stadium. I’ll give the Tigers, who seem to be trending in the right direction, the benefit of the doubt here.

OKLAHOMA STATE (+1) at Kansas

I think the wrong team is favored here. Might have to do with Okie State completely failing to show up in a 48-0 loss to Kansas State. But college football is a week-to-week thing, and the Cowboys are just better. Pokes take the point and the win on the road.

TENNESSEE (+8.5) at Georgia

You know, normally I would be wary when over 90% of the bets are coming in on a team, which is the case here with Tennessee. However, the simple placement of money doesn’t determine how Georgia will cover Tennessee’s receivers in space, or how they will slow Tennessee’s seemingly unstoppable offense. I think the Vols have a solid chance of winning here, so I will gladly take 8.5 points here.

FLORIDA STATE (-7.5) at Miami

Explained this one already in the roundtable pieces this week. Miami just doesn’t have the horses on offense to keep up.

Penn State at INDIANA (+13.5)

Is Penn State’s head or heart really in it this week after blowing a second half lead to Ohio State? Indiana will be more geared up, and while they might not win, they’ll make a game of it.

Texas at KANSAS STATE (+2.5)

This is simply a reputation line. Kansas State is playing good football, and will beat the Longhorns on Saturday. Thanks for the extra 2.5 points, Vegas.

SOUTH CAROLINA (-6.5) at Vanderbilt

Call this a case of believing Vandy is not good enough to compete...rather than South Carolina is particularly good. Gamecocks win by more than touchdown, but not a whole lot more.

OHIO STATE (-38) at Northwestern

Northwestern’s defense is ok, but they’re not good enough to slow down Ohio State’s juggernaut offense. Their offense, however, is bad enough to possibly get shut out, so the Buckeyes cover this number comfortably in a total rout.

